A Dry and Calmer Weekend Is Ahead But Showers Are Around the Corner

Weather Update – Friday, February 18 – 7:45 AM

TODAY:

A calmer day is in store Friday. Winds will still remain in the teens for gusts but should continuing calming over the course of the day. Clouds should begin tapering off by about 11-12 PM. Highs should reach into the mid 40’s with a little sunshine on the second half of the day. Lows overnight should drop into the 20’s with mostly clear skies.

THIS WEEKEND:

Sunny and calm conditions remain this weekend. Temperatures will reach into the 50’s by Saturday afternoon with plenty of sunshine. Winds may pick up into the teens. Overnight, calmer conditions remain with lows still in the 20’s and mostly clear skies. A cold front should pass Saturday but southerly flow returns first thing in the morning. Similar conditions remain Sunday with highs back in the 60’s. Sunshine continues with a few clouds moving in over the second half of the day and overnight. Lows should remain in the 40’s with rain beginning on Monday morning.

NEXT WEEK:

A warm and wet next few days are in store. Storms could pick back up by Monday with highs in the 60’s. Overnight, 50’s remain with showers continuing. Similar conditions remain Tuesday with storms still continuing and highs in the 60’s again. Lows overnight will drop into the 30’s after a passing cold front. By Wednesday, storms and showers continue with lows back in the 40’s. By Thursday, showers continue for the most part of the day and should taper off, for a drier day in store Friday.

