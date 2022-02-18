Services for Donnie “Worm” Ray Stewart, Sr., 83, will be held Monday, February 21, 2022 at 2:00 pm at Brummitt-McKenzie Funeral Home with Brother Gene Price officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Sunday, February 20, 2022 from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm and Monday, February 21, 2022 from 11:00 am until service time. Mr. Stewart, a a retired truck driver for Akin-Porter Produce in Greenfield, TN for 43 years, died Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at Baptist Memorial Hospital Carroll County in Huntingdon. He was born on October 13, 1938 in Martin, Tennessee to Roy Lee and Mabel Tennessee Moore Stewart. He was preceded in death by his parents, his sons Roy Lynn Stewart and Donnie Ray Stewart, Jr., his sister Joyce Stewart Jones, and his brother Billy Stewart..

Survivors include his wife Lynda Pate Stewart of McKenzie, his daughter Deidrea Kay Mathis of McKenzie, seven grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. Pallbearers for Mr. Stewart will be Spencer Stewart, Steven Stewart, Chance Norden, Colt Norden, Jerry Baucum, and Jerry Burcham.

Brummitt-McKenzie Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. For more information please call (731) 352-4848 or visit www.brummittmckenziefuneralhom e.com.