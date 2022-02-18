Educator of the Week: Kim Hardin

JACKSON, Tenn. — It’s time to recognize this week’s Educator of the Week, brought to you by the Tennessee Education Lottery.

Kim Hardin has been teaching in the Jackson-Madison County School System for 17 years now, but her first plans were not in education.

“I first thought that I would go into college and be a nurse. That lasted one semester, and I ended up going with my dream,” Hardin said.

And after some thinking, she became a teacher to follow in her grandparents’ footsteps, who inspired her along the way.

“My grandmother was a teacher and my granddaddy was a teacher. I really looked up to them as teachers, and I’ve wanted to be a teacher ever since,” Hardin said.

Hardin has spent most of her time in kindergarten and first grade, but recently switched to teach 6th grade science and social studies to help out.

She says after hating social studies her entire life, it has become her favorite thing to teach.

“The older I got and the more I read and studied about it, I really started enjoying it,” Hardin said.

And when she isn’t teaching science or social studies, she is telling them to try their best in everything they do.

Hardin says she doesn’t just want great students in her class, but great members of society too.

“I think, ‘Everything you do, make sure you give it your all’ is the thing I tell them and preach to them the most,” Hardin said.

And Hardin wants her students to apply that even when they leave her classroom at the end of the year.

“Stay in school and be anything you want to be, just do it to the best of your ability,” Hardin said.

Hardin is now eligible for the Tennessee Education Lottery Educator of the Month award.

To vote for her or any other nominees, go to the Tennessee Education Lottery website.

To nominate an educator for our weekly award, just email us at educator@wbbjtv.com.