Frances Carolyn Williams Lemmon, age 90, resident of Mason, Tennessee and wife of the late Louis “Sonny” Lemmon, departed this life Thursday evening, February 17, 2022 at her home.

Carolyn was born March 2, 1931 to Henry Hughes Williams and Veedie Mae Fowler Williams. She received her education at Bolton High School and was married March 2, 1948 to Louis “Sonny” Lemmon who preceded her in death on February 3, 2014. Frances was a lifelong resident of Shelby and Fayette counties and a member of Gratitude United Methodist Church in Arlington. She enjoyed gardening and loved her birds and dog, Sweetie.

Mrs. Lemmon is survived by five daughters, Janette Hampton of Arlington, TN, Wanda Steward (Dutch) of Seabrook, TX, Christy Knight of Arlington, TN, Anita Solley (David) of Mason, TN and Connie Lemmon of Nashville, TN; her son, Steve Lemmon of Mason, TN; two sisters, Teresa Fergerson (Mel) of Elizabeth City, NC and Kathy Murphy of Wichita Falls, TX; thirteen grandchildren and thirty great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Kenneth Lemmon; two brothers, Harry Williams and Lee Williams; and her granddaughter, Laurie Hampton.

A visitation for Mrs. Lemmon will be from 5 to 7 P.M. Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland. Funeral Services will be held at 1 P.M. Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland with Steve Butler officiating. Interment will follow in the Gratitude Cemetery at Arlington.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Randy Pugh, Sonny Hampton, Allen Steward, David Solley, Michael Pilkington and Jacob Pilkington. A junior pallbearer will be Charlie Pugh, Jr.

The family requests that memorials be directed to Gratitude United Methodist Church, 10454 Millington Arlington Road, Arlington, TN 38002.

The family would like to give a special thank you to Avalon Hospice caregiver, Shelby and granddaughters, Stephanie and Kaleigh for their wonderful care.

