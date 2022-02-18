Mugshots : Madison County : 02/17/22 – 02/18/22

Dustin Lee Dustin Lee: Burglary, theft under $999

Benjamin Botti Benjamin Botti: Failure to appear

Avant Bommer Avant Bommer: Violation of community corrections

Chauncey Stewart Chauncey Stewart: Simple domestic assault

Devin Howard Devin Howard: Violation of community corrections



Gary Archibald Gary Archibald: Violation of probation

Heather Reaves Heather Reaves: Violation of probation

Jakari Ingram Jakari Ingram: Schedule V drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

Jessie Powell Jessie Powell: Driving on revoked/suspended license

Kareem Sidney Kareem Sidney: Simple domestic assault



Kyle Kelly Kyle Kelly: Violation of probation

Tyler Flores Tyler Flores: Violation of probation

The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 02/17/22 and 7 a.m. on 02/18/22.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.