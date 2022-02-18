Mugshots : Madison County : 02/17/22 – 02/18/22 February 18, 2022 WBBJ Staff, Dustin Lee Dustin Lee: Burglary, theft under $999 Show Caption Hide Caption Benjamin Botti Benjamin Botti: Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption Avant Bommer Avant Bommer: Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption Chauncey Stewart Chauncey Stewart: Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption Devin Howard Devin Howard: Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption Gary Archibald Gary Archibald: Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption Heather Reaves Heather Reaves: Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption Jakari Ingram Jakari Ingram: Schedule V drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption Jessie Powell Jessie Powell: Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption Kareem Sidney Kareem Sidney: Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption Kyle Kelly Kyle Kelly: Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption Tyler Flores Tyler Flores: Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 02/17/22 and 7 a.m. on 02/18/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots Share this...FacebookTwitter