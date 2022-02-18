NY manufacturing facility relocating to Bolivar, bringing over 70 new jobs

BOLIVAR, Tenn. — City officials announced on Friday that Wall Innovations, LLC will be relocating to Bolivar.

“This is a company that is bringing great manufacturing jobs, this is a company with high wages, and this is a company that is coming to the rural community,” said Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe.

The company will invest $6.4 million into the new facility, which is expected to create 72 jobs.

President Kyp Bazenikas says they specialize in aluminum windows and doors. He says they have contracts for several large projects including hotels and sky-rise building, as well as residential projects.

“Windows, doors, sliding doors, bi-folding doors, and so many other products for residential use,” Bazenikas said. “From more affordable to very high-end.”

City of Bolivar Mayor Julian McTizik says the company’s decision to choose Bolivar to set up shop is going to have a positive impact on the city’s economy.

“For them to be here and provide over 70 family wage-paying jobs is going to be great for us,” Mayor McTizic said. “Also for them to be building a new building, constructing a new building in our industrial park is just an exciting time for Bolivar.”

Bazenikas says they expect to hit the ground running in building a new 18,500 square foot facility, and expect to have it finished by the beginning of 2023.

After that, they plan to start the hiring process.

“As soon as the factory is ready,” Bazenikas said. “So the end of the first quarter of next year, or second quarter of next year. We are very excited to get moving, hire people, and make the dream come true.”

Bazenikas says they hope to get started on construction as soon as possible.

