Richard Allen Krahl, age 62, resident of Oakland, Tennessee and husband of Kelly Harvey Krahl, departed this life Friday morning, February 4, 2022.

Richard was born May 10,1959 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, the son of Jim and Beulah Krahl. He graduated from Putnam City High School in Oklahoma City and attended Oklahoma State University. He then started his career in OKC as a homebuilder. Later moving to the Dallas area building homes and raising his girls, Allie and Misti. Years later he relocated to West Tennessee and was a homebuilder for the remainder of his career in Fayette County, Shelby County and Mississippi. Richard loved his girls and his family, entertaining, fishing, golfing, traveling and OU and OSU football.

Mr. Krahl is survived by his wife Kelly Krahl of Oakland, TN; two daughters, Misti Pace-Krahl of Houston, TX and Allie Parker (Aaron) of Raleigh, NC; two stepdaughters, Hannah Austin of Tulsa, OK and Lauren Shadid of OKC; his stepson, Joseph Douglas of OKC; his parents, Jim and Beulah Krahl of Oakland, TN; his sister, Sherri Christensen (Steve) of Collierville, TN; his brother Scott Krahl (Nancy) of Oakland, TN; two grandchildren, Leyton Parker and Silas Parker; his step-grandson, Josiah Douglas; and many nieces and nephews.

A Memorial Service for Mr. Krahl will be held at 11 A.M. Saturday, March 5, 2022 at Church of the Servant located at 14343 N. MacArthur Boulevard, Oklahoma City, OK 73142.

