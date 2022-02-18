|Stanley A. Powell of Hollow Rock, TN
|62
|His residence
|Thursday, February 17, 2022
|2:00PM Sunday, February 20, 2022
|McEvoy Funeral Home
|Bro. Bud Merwin
|VanDyke Church of Christ Cemetery
|12:00-2:00PM Sunday, February 20, 2022 prior to the service
|June 29, 1959 in Barnesville, OH
|Justin Marsh, Rodney Marsh, Caleb Dunn, Jeremy Clark, Michael Parker, and Will Burgess. Honorary Pallbearers: Jerome Merwin, Lee Whitehead, Kirk Luttrell, Bob Page
|Stanley Adam Powell, Sr., and Carol Hope Keylor Powell, both preceded
|Shirlene Luttrell Powell of Hollow Rock, TN; Married: 2008
|Adam (Ashlee) Powell of Springville, TN
Josh Powell of Springville, TN
|Parker Thomas Powell
|Shannon Kemp of Nashville, TN
Sandra Powell, preceded
|Paul Earl Powell of Clarksville, TN
|Numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends
|Stan retired from TWRA and enjoyed taking care of River Run Farms. He enjoyed the outdoors, hunting and looking for Indian artifacts.