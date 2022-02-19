Cats of Week: Harley and Patches

This week’s Cats of the Week from the Jackson Animal Care Center are Harley & Patches!

Harley is a black and white middle aged guy. Patches is a an older female Calico cat.

Their family moved out of the country and they were unable to take them them along.

These sweet felines would prefer a calm and quiet home where they can relax and spend their golden years in peace.

Their adoption fee has been waived for an approved adopter.

If you are interested in these two sweeties, or any of the other available animals, contact the Jackson Animal Care Center at (731) 422-7028.

To find out more information, you can also visit their Facebook page here.