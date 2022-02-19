Dog of the Week: Julianne

This week’s Dog of the Week from the Jackson Animal Care Center is Julianne!

Julianne is a young Pit/Hound mix that adores everyone.

This sweet lady gets along well with other dogs and also kiddos. Julianne is working on her house training now.

She would do well in most any home dynamic, and enjoys outdoor activities and quality time spent as a couch potato.

She is spayed, up-to-date on vaccinations and ready for adoption.

If you are interested in Julianne or any of the other available animals, contact the Jackson Animal Care Center at (731) 422-7028.

To find out more information, you can also visit their Facebook page here.