HOTWORX offers the Hub City a new workout

JACKSON, Tenn. –There’s a new way to break a sweat in the Hub City.

HOTWORX held its grand opening this morning in North Jackson.

This is the first location in the city.





The complex has eight saunas and will be open 24 hours, where you can exercise in the saunas or simply relax inside one.

This provides a different way to reach your fitness goals.

“You’re working out in the infrared heat. The advantage there is that obviously you’re sweating, you’re burning more calories, the infrared heat is also good for detoxification, skin tone, it’s good for blood pressure,” said Trey Antwine, co-owner HOTWORX.

HOTWORX is located on 1296 Union University Drive, Suite A, in North Jackson.

You can also visit the “Seen on 7” section of our website to learn more about them.