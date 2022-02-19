Huge Strawberry Grows in Israel

KADIMA-ZORAN, Israel (AP) – It’s enough of a strawberry to make a strawberry LONG cake. And now it has a place in the Guinness World Records book.

A strawberry tipping the scales at more than a half pound has been named the world’s largest. The 10.19-ounce berry was picked in central Israel a year ago.

But it was only this week that it was confirmed as the heaviest.

The record-holding strawberry is more than two ounces heavier than the previous record holder, which was grown in Japan in 2015.