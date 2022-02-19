Jackson TN Exotic Pet Expo Returns

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Fairgrounds is hosting the Jackson TN Exotic Pet Expo this Saturday and Sunday.

Breeders from all over the world came to show and sell exotic pets to the residents of Jackson.

Suzette Stidom, the owner of S&S Exotic Animals says she has been coming for the past 6 years to sell and interact with animals and customers.

“I get to handle all the animals and stuff. We get to make sure they go into good homes and everything. We get to educate people on what they’re taking home. It’s like a one-on-one. We get to speak with all the customers,” said Stidom.

If you missed Saturday, you can still visit the Expo Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.