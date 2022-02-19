Make-A-Wish Foundation grants the wish of a local boy

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — Saturday evening, the Make -A- Wish Foundation granted the wish of Samuel Grapes.

His father, Joe Grapes says he’s ecstatic that his son’s wish was able to come true.

“So today, Make-A-Wish granted Sam’s wish. We’ll be going to San Antonio. We’ll be able to do some national parks while we’re there and just be able to experience the water and the music. All the things that Sam loves,” said Grapes.

He also says his son is just a blessing and his illness doesn’t define him.

“He’s got a lot of different medical things going on but he’s just a happy kid who loves being outside, loves just getting out being with people,” said Grapes.

Grapes says Sam has faced a lot of challenges including heart surgery, but none of these conditions stop him from being happy.

“Sam has down syndrome but with down syndrome, he’s got a lot of complications with that. He’s got a heart condition that has been repaired but he’s got a rare form of epilepsy called lennox gastaut syndrome. It doesn’t respond well to medication and it’s progressive,” said Grapes.

He says it’s a tough job sometimes, but seeing his son smile, means everything.

“Treat them like you would your other children and give them every opportunity that they can,” said Grapes.

Megan Showman, the Make-A-Wish Captain in the Mid-South says, moments such as this are the reason why she loves her job.

“It’s always an honor. It’s very special to get to know these families and their children and it’s a blessing to me,” said Showman.

Showman also says, any kid with a life-threatening illness deserves to have every wish granted.

“In order to get a wish through Make-A-Wish, the family and the family doctor have to recommend the child for having a life threatening condition. So, each child that receives a Make-A-Wish through Make-A-Wish Mid South and the national Make-A-Wish organization, has a life threatening condition,” said Showman.

The family says they’re thankful for all the support from the community and are grateful for the Make-A-Wish Foundation.