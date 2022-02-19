Warmer Over The Weekend, Rain Returns Monday

Saturday Forecast Update for February 19th:

Highs on Saturday will struggle to get out of the upper 40s and we are expecting low 60s though on Sunday. Rain showers, weak storms and even a brief wintry mix are in the forecast though for next week. Find out how much rain you can expect, and how the temperatures are going to shaping up next week right here.

THE WEEKEND:

A bit warmer and nice weather will be coming back for the weekend for all of West Tennessee. Highs will make it into the upper 40s or low 50s on Saturday and low 60s on Sunday. Plenty of sunshine can be expected and the winds will stay light and typically out of the north of Saturday and south on Sunday. Morning lows will still drop down into the mid 20s for both morning. Rain showers are not expected this weekend across all of West Tennessee.

EARLY NEXT WEEK:

The warm spell will continue into next week but rain showers and storm activity is also expected to stick around for the first half of the week. Highs will reach around 60° on Monday and depending on how fast the clouds and rain showers move in, highs might only reach the 50s. Some model trends are suggesting upper 60s on Tuesday across the region, but some afternoon storms could pop up as well. The winds early next week will come out of the southwest and be breezy at times as well.

Rain showers are expected to return on Monday and continue into the day on Tuesday and Wednesday. Although some storms will be possible, the severe weather threat early next week does not look as intense as the one coming in on Thursday. A flooding concern though may develop in the middle and end of next week. We could see several inches of rain next week and the system has the potential of stalling out and producing trailing intense rain showers that could last for hours at a time. The showers are expected to clear out on Friday and cooler weather will move in for the back half of the week.

LATE NEXT WEEK:

There is a lot of uncertainty of the end of the week forecast and what side of the cold front West Tennessee will end up being on. There is a chance highs could only be in the 30s on Thursday and Friday, and a chance highs could be in the 50s too. If we are on the north side of the cold front, a wintry mix could show up towards the end of next week as well.

FINAL THOUGHT:

We are still in the middle of winter here in West Tennessee and we currently could see more rounds of winter precipitation in the coming weeks. There could be more chances for severe weather though too as we get going into 2022. So you need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

