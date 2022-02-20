A Rainy Week Ahead Next Week

Sunday Forecast Update for February 20th:

**A Slight Risk Of Severe Weather This Week Starting Late Monday And Parts Of Tuesday**

We had a nice ending to the weekend as temperatures topped out in the lower to mid 60’s throughout west Tennessee. Skies will increase in the cloudiness this evening but temperatures will be slow to drop thanks to a south flow that has settled in. We will return to a very humid and spring like pattern in the week ahead as showers and at times storms will be with us on and off this week.

TONIGHT:

Increasing clouds and not as cold, lows will drop into the mid 40’s. South winds at 5 to 10 mph.

WASHINGTON’S BIRTHDAY (MONDAY):

We’ll be a bit warmer on Monday but skies will be mostly cloudy and we’ll have some showers scattered around the area, so if you had outdoor plans, take the umbrella as rain chances will increase to around 60% by the afternoon. Temperatures will top out around 66 in the afternoon as well so we’ll keep some very mild air around this week.

There will be a slight to moderate risk of severe storms as well by Monday evening. Mainly in the late evening and again on Tuesday afternoon. While the risk is low, You’ll want to be weather aware and check in for weather updates. More on the storms potential below.

TUESDAY:

Showers will increase overnight Monday into Tuesday with showers and storms being numerous in the afternoon and evening on Tuesday. Storms could become severe in the afternoon and evening so remain weather aware.

WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY:

Storms will move out late night Tuesday with most of Wednesday being dry but cloudy. More showers will return overnight Wednesday into Thursday and and we’ll need to be weather aware again on Thursday Afternoon for some strong storms. Cold air will work in late Thursday night with a few snow showers possible lingering into early Friday. Skies will gradually break away to partly cloudy skies by the afternoon Friday but it will only reach the lower 40’s for the afternoon highs.

WEEKEND:

Saturday will start us off in the 20’s with low to mid 40’s under mostly clear skies in the afternoon Saturday. Sunday looks a bit warmer and mostly dry in the upper 40’s to around 50 degrees.

FINAL THOUGHT:

We are still in the middle of winter here in West Tennessee and we currently could see more rounds of winter precipitation in the coming weeks. There could be more chances for severe weather though too as we get going into 2022. So you need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

