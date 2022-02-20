Federal indictment accuses former deputy of misusing funds

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A published report says a federal indictment accuses a former Tennessee sheriff’s deputy of misusing funds.

The Knoxville News Sentinel reported that the indictment unsealed last week in U.S. District Court charges former Knox County Sheriff’s Office Assistant Chief Deputy David Henderson with one count of conspiracy to commit program fraud.

The indictment says Henderson oversaw the narcotics unit for the sheriff’s office and routinely used money from the agency’s cash fund and a narcotics unit credit card for personal use, authorizing more than $138,000 in Apple products between 2011 and 2018.

Henderson entered a not guilty plea last week to the charge.

