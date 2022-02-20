Racers gather to reminisce and remember those lost

JACKSON, Tenn. —A group of racers gather to remember the “Glory Days.”

Today was the 6th Annual Racers Reunion. Drag racers from across the Jackson area met at VFW in North Jackson to remember their days of racing.







Today’s reunion was special to racers, to not only fellowship with each other, but remember those who passed before them.

Racers had the chance to look through old memorabilia, articles, and pictures, as many of them remember what they call “The Glory Days.”

“Not only is it going to be about 100 drag racers before the day is done, but a memorial to those who have passed. Just a big family, a big group, and we’d like to pay our respects. And this is why we get together,” said drag racer, Eric Smith.

Many racers were glad to enjoy the afternoon reflecting on their days on the track.