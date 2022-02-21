Family Dollar recalls items due to rodent infestation

JACKSON, Tenn. — According to a news release from Business Wire, Family Dollar Inc. has initiated a voluntary retail recall.

The recall applies to a variety of items at 404 stores across the mid-south after rodents and rodent activity were found at Family Distribution Center 202 in West Memphis, Arkansas from Jan. 1, 2021 to now.

Eleven of those locations are located throughout Jackson, Lexington, Medina, Henderson, Dyersburg, Bolivar, Brownsville and Adamsville.

The release says the products affected include medical drugs, medical devices, cosmetics, dietary supplements, and human and animal pet food products.

The recall does not apply to frozen and refrigerated items.

The problems these rodents pose is the potential for salmonella poisoning.

It can cause serious and even fatal infections in infants, in young children, and in frail or elderly people.

Some symptoms healthy individuals experience are fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain.

Family Dollar is notifying all affected stores by letter, having them check their stock immediately and to quarantine and discontinue the sale of any affected product.

According to Family Dollar, if you’re a customer who feels you may have bought affected products, you’re allowed to return those items without a receipt to the Family Dollar location where you purchased them.

According to the release, customers should contact their physician or health care provider if they have experienced any problems that may be related to using these products.

Customers with concerns about their pets who have eaten the recalled animal food products should contact their veterinarian.

You can find a list of affected stores and the full news release from Business Wire here.

