Jason Martin makes run for Tennessee governor

JACKSON, Tenn. — A new candidate put his name on the ballot.

Jason Martin, a critical care doctor, is officially running for Governor of Tennessee.

Jason Martin

Jason Martin

Martin says his main goals are getting public education fully funded, updating marijuana laws, and expanding Medicaid.

He says expanding Medicaid and affordable health care means people would get healthy enough to work, and it would bring billions of dollars back into the state.

He also has a message for you.

“Voter engagement is something we really need to work on, not just in West Tennessee, but in Middle Tennessee and in East Tennessee as well. So I would encourage people to exercise your right. Get out there and vote. Let’s make the Tennessee we want to have. Let’s work for fully funded public schools, access to health care. Let’s work for a Tennessee that works for everyone,” Martin said.

The gubernatorial election will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

You can find more news from across the state here.