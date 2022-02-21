NWS offers storm prep tips for Severe Weather Week

JACKSON, Tenn. — Over the past three years, the United States has averaged around 1,300 recorded tornadoes each year and multiple flash floods.

Samantha Brown, with the National Weather Service in Memphis, provided tips on how you can prepare for severe weather, including tornadoes.

“Do not turn ‘do not disturb’ on. Make sure your phone is on. Also, make sure you have a severe weather safety plan. Make sure you get that done as soon as possible. Have your safe place if you can,” Brown said. “It’ll be great if you had a basement or a storm shelter, but I’m sure most of the mid-south does not. So make sure you get into an interior room with no windows.”

Brown also described what we should do if we encountered a flash flood.

“So you would want to get to higher ground if you possibly can. If you’re in a car, which is extremely important, remember to turn around and don’t drown. So if you see water on the roadway, you might not be able to see that roadway is, maybe, gone,” Brown said.

Brown says that on each day of the week a new topic involving severe weather will be discussed to inform residents on what to do during and before a big storm.

She says they are offering virtual classes to train residents on how to spot potential danger.

“What happens with this is we kind of teach you guys about severe weather, and then we’re going to teach you how to give us reports and give our surrounding areas reports. Like hail size, how to measure hail, how to measure snow, all of that great stuff,” Brown said.

Wes Harris, a State Farm agent, shared what residents can do to protect their assets.

“If you do not have an insurance company, go find one. It is not as expensive as you think. Call around, shop around. Ask agents questions and be prepared because you are at risk in this area for severe weather because it is going to happen to you. It’s inevitable,” Harris said.

Harris says every resident should be aware of the weather in their area.

“One of the best things you can do is have an app that will send you notifications if there is severe weather in the area, if there’s lightning in the area, flash flood warnings, and I use the WBBJ app exclusively now because it’s local. I know exactly what I can expect,” Harris said.

The Memphis National Weather Service will cover different topics every day to prepare residents for any kind of inclement weather during Severe Weather Awareness Week.

You can stay up-to-date with them over Facebook.