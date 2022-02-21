Sharon Denise Lennon Hibbitt, age 60, passed away on Friday, February 18, 2022, at the Jackson Madison County General Hospital. All services are under the direction of the Bells Funeral Home.

Mrs. Sharon was born in Jackson, TN on March 10, 1961, to the late William Andrew Lennon and Lucy Mae Julian Lennon. She was a Medical Office Assistant for My Eye Doctor in Jackson, TN. She loved the beach and loved her family even more. She had a heart of Gold and will be greatly missed by all that knew her.

She is survived by one daughter: Bethany Johnson (Tyler) of Holcomb, MO; one brother: Dennis Lennon (Abby) of Jackson, TN; two sisters: Carolyn Pierce (Larry) of Trenton, TN, Christine Cupples of Jackson, TN; Her Best Friend and her daughter: Beverly Thompson and Anna Thompson both of Jackson, TN; She leaves a legacy of three grandchildren: Dustin Wayne Hibbitt, Savannah Reed Johnson and Peyton Clark Johnson.

The family are honoring her wishes for cremation and further information will be announced as it becomes available by the Bells Funeral Home.