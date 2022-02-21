Tennessee teen dies in forklift joyriding accident

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Police in Tennessee say a Nashville teenager was killed when a forklift he was operating at an equipment rental business overturned on top of him.

The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department says 15-year-old Jayden Dalton died Sunday.

Dalton and another juvenile had started the engines to machinery on the lot.

According to the statement, a witness reported Dalton doing doughnuts on the forklift when it overturned.

The business was closed at the time.

Police are classifying the death as accidental.

For more Tennessee news, click here.