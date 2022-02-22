|Andrew Malcom Hovis of Paris, TN
|24
|Memphis, TN
|Thursday, February 17, 2022
|2:00PM Saturday February 26, 2022
|McEvoy Funeral Home
|Carlton Gerrell of TVCC
|His body is to be cremated following the service
|After 12:00 PM Saturday, prior to the service at McEvoy Funeral Home.
|March 19, 1997, in Blytheville, AR
|Gary Malcom Hovis, Jr., TN and Christina Marie Hovis both of Paris, TN
|Emorii Helen Rose Hovis of Paris, TN
|Leviticus Eugene Malcom Hovis of Paris, TN
|Ashlynn Marie Hovis of Paris, TN
April Helen Hovis of San Diego, CA
|Maternal grandfather: William Leo (Mary Aleshire) Jones of Gresham, OR
Maternal grandmother: Nancy Lusk Jones of Paris, TN
Paternal grandparents: Gary M. (Martha Helen) Hovis, Sr., both preceded
|Numerous uncles, aunts, cousins and friends including uncle: Matthew Hovis of Springville, TN
|He was a member of Compassion Church in Germantown, TN. He loved the outdoors including fishing and camping. He worked the soundboard in his church and loved music and playing guitar.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Andrew’s Children’s Benefit Account, c/o: Christina or Gary Hovis, 355 Clifty Creek Road, Paris, TN 38242