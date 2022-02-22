Annette Hooper Allen, age 56, a resident of Brownsville, TN, passed away Wednesday, February 16, 2022 in the Jackson Madison County General Hospital. Funeral Services will be conducted at 2:00 P.M., Sunday, February 20, 2022 in the Lea & Simmons Funeral Home with Rev. James Carney officiating. Burial to follow in the Allen’s Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday, February 20, 2022 from 1:00 P.M.– 2:00 P.M. in the Lea & Simmons Funeral Home in Brownsville, TN.

Annette worked as a Pro Engineer/Tool Coordinator for Dynametal Technologies. She was a member of Allen Baptist Church. She loved spending time with her family and her precious grandbaby. She loved sewing and also, loved animals.

Annette was preceded in death by her father, Robert “Bobby” Hooper and one sister, Vickie Hooper. She is survived by her husband, Ronnie Allen; one daughter, Rachel Yarbrough; her mother, Margie Hooper, all of Brownsville, TN; one sister, Susan Walker, Munford, TN and one granddaughter, Mackenzie Yarbrough.

Pallbearers will be Steve Darnaby, Terry Covington, Steve Allen, Jr., Steve Fowler, Tony Scott and Matt McElroy. Honorary Pallbearer will be Colton Allen.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000 Dept 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908. All services and arrangements under the direction of Lea & Simmons Funeral Home in Brownsville, TN.