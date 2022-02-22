Bettye Rothschild Jacobs, age 101, a resident of Memphis, TN, passed away February 2, 2022 at her residence. Graveside Services will be held Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 12 noon at the Adas Israel Cemetery with Mr. Fred Silverstein officiating.

Bettye was born on January 17, 1921 in Brownsville, TN to Ike Tillman Rothschild and Celia Bauman Rothschild who preceded her in death. She was a homemaker. She was college graduate of Vanderbilt University in Nashville, TN. She was a member of the Temple in Brownsville and Temple Israel in Memphis. She served with the Red Cross during WW II. She was an avid gardener. Despite living in Memphis, she always called Brownsville home and always wanted to move back to Brownsville.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Jacobs. She is survived by three sons, Dr. William M. Jacobs (Mary) of Gilbert, Arizona, Steven E. Jacobs (Yubai) of Houston, TX and Peter A. Jacobs of Mayfield, KY.; one niece, Betty Mae Weiss and one nephew, John Weiss (Retha). She leaves a legacy of love with nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Many thanks to Earlene, Ann and Tiff for the care they gave toward the latter part of her life. All arrangements and services are under the direction of the Lea & Simmons Funeral Home in Brownsville, TN.