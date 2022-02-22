Dana Louise Joyce Edwards, age 58, resident of Oakland, Tennessee and wife of Lance Edwards, departed this life Friday, February 18, 2022 at her residence.

Dana was born on September 16, 1963 in Memphis, Tennessee, the daughter of the late John Hill Carter and Martha Louise Crouch Carter. She was a homemaker and of the Baptist faith. She and Lance were married for almost 38 years and made a wonderful life together. She enjoyed playing Animal Crossing on her Nintendo Switch with her grandchildren. Dana was the most caring person, had a huge heart and loved others before herself. She had a bubbly personality but was also the most tender-hearted person who always found the good in others. Her family was the most important thing to her. She will be greatly missed!

Mrs. Edwards is survived by her husband and most precious caregiver, Lance Edwards; 2 daughters, Dani Edwards (James) and Jenna Tyler (Brandon); 2 sons, David Edwards (Rebecca) and Bryan Edwards (Megan); 9 precious grandchildren who called her GiGi, Riley, Hudson, Seth, Isabelle, Audrey, Ryan, Logan, Henry and Caroline; 1 sister, Sherrye Sweeney (Darrell) and 2 brothers, Rick Joyce (Kathleen) and Tracy Carter.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Jerry Joyce.

Funeral Services for Mrs. Edwards will be at 1 P.M. Thursday, February 24, 2022 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland with Bro. Dave Biter officiating. Interment will follow in the Fayette County Memorial Park Cemetery on Highway 64. A visitation for Mrs. Edwards will be from 12 noon until 1 P.M. Thursday, February 24, 2022 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland.

