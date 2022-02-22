Greenfield residents call for action over rotting grain bags

GREENFIELD, Tenn. — Residents are shining a spotlight on a “smelly” issue.

Farmers use grain bags to store millions of bushels of corn and soybeans.

In Greenfield, residents say an independent farmer stored some grain bags on nearby farms for nearly three years.

Within the past year, the bags have began to rot and smell. They say the odor is overwhelming for many neighbors.

Homeowner Will Burton says he has tried to reach out to local agencies to initiate a clean-up, but has not gotten a response.

And he wants the farmer to be held accountable.

“It don’t seem fair for one man to be able to do it and the rest of us. Not that I would want to do that, but if one person gets in trouble for it, he should get in trouble for it too,” Burton said.

Burton also says it’s killing the grass and is toxic to wildlife.

