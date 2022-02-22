Internet in Madison County, more discussed in commission meeting

JACKSON, Tenn. — Madison County leaders discussed several topics during their monthly commission meeting on Tuesday.

One of the topics discussed by county leaders is the opportunity of bringing broadband internet to rural Madison County with Southwest Electric.

“There is no cost to the county. This is a grant process. We voted on bringing $150,000 or 10%, whichever is smaller of the grant in order to bring it to Madison County. However, that $150,000 or 10% will come out of our ARPA funds,” said Madison County Commissioner Jeff Wall.

County leaders also discussed funding for the new Pope School.

“Right now the biggest issue is how we fund it. I think there will be some form of a Pope School funding. Right now the decision is to how much and how it will be funded as far as the restructure of the debt surface,” said Karen Bell, the Finance Director for Madison County.

Bell says it depends on what the Madison County Finance Committee decides.

“At this point we have $17.1 million for the ARPA money that is left that could be used for school construction, if they so vote and decide that,” Bell said.

She also gave an update on the county’s debt.

“Right now the county has about $72 million, which also includes the balloon note of 19.4 million for the new JCM High School that was opened. That balloon note comes due in 2027, and so we have to consider that it’s already on file with the Comptroller’s Office. We’re making lease payments in the form of about a million two annually at this point. So that is included in our debt at this time,” Bell said.

Bell had an update on the Madison County Jail.

“It is projected to be completed at the end of March,” Bell said. “Of course at that time there will be a punch list walk through and some modifications that might need to be made, but we’re hoping by the close of the fiscal year that the total project will be completed.”

A special called Finance Management Committee meeting is scheduled for Thursday at 8:30 a.m. at the Madison County Finance Complex to discuss funding for the new Pope School.

