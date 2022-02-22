Jersey Mike’s partners up for 12th annual Month of Giving

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jersey Mikes is partnering up for its 12th annual Month of Giving.

The news release says Jersey Mike’s will be accepting donations from customers at stores across the country.

Donations can help more than 100 local Tennessee teams reach the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games in June, the release says.

“We’ve been involved with Special Olympics since 1975, and it is an honor for Jersey Mike’s to be the presenting partner of the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games,” said Peter Cancro, Jersey Mike’s founder and CEO. “We support the organization’s mission to foster inclusivity, and help its athletes shine on and off the field. I invite everyone to join us and celebrate our country’s Special Olympics athletes during Month of Giving.”

The release say special deals can also be found on their Twitter and through Jersey Mike’s email club.

Donations can be made in-person or through their app.

