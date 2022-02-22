JMCSS says flooding affecting bus routes
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County School System says some bus routes are being affected by Tuesday’s rain.
JMCSS says the routes affected include:
- D Street
- A Street
- North Kentucky Street
- Browns Church Road
- Perry Switch Road
- Woods Edge
- Dakota Cove
- Bowman Collins Road
- Riverside Drive
- Parkburg Road
- Rob Latham Road
JMCSS says the buses will be running a limited routes to avoid potentially dangerous areas.
You can find more local news through the WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News app.