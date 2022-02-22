JMCSS says flooding affecting bus routes

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County School System says some bus routes are being affected by Tuesday’s rain.

JMCSS says the routes affected include:

D Street

A Street

North Kentucky Street

Browns Church Road

Perry Switch Road

Woods Edge

Dakota Cove

Bowman Collins Road

Riverside Drive

Parkburg Road

Rob Latham Road

JMCSS says the buses will be running a limited routes to avoid potentially dangerous areas.

