JMCSS says flooding affecting bus routes

Tristyn Fletcher,

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County School System says some bus routes are being affected by Tuesday’s rain.

JMCSS says the routes affected include:

  • D Street
  • A Street
  • North Kentucky Street
  • Browns Church Road
  • Perry Switch Road
  • Woods Edge
  • Dakota Cove
  • Bowman Collins Road
  • Riverside Drive
  • Parkburg Road
  • Rob Latham Road

JMCSS says the buses will be running a limited routes to avoid potentially dangerous areas.

You can find more local news through the WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News app.

Categories: Local News, Madison County, News
Share this...
Share on Facebook
Facebook
Tweet about this on Twitter
Twitter

Related Posts