Lajuan “Neener” Morris Sills, age 57, a resident of Whiteville, TN, passed away on Thursday, February 17, 2022, at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital in Jackson, TN. Funeral Services will be conducted on Tuesday, February 22, 2022, at 2:00 PM with Bro. Adrian Knipper, Bro. Grover Westover, and Bro. Brennan Kress officiating. Burial will follow at the Harmony Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation for Mrs. Sills will be held on Tuesday, February 22, 2022, from 12:00 Noon – 2:00 PM.

Lajuan was born on November 16, 1964, in Nashville, TN to Charles and Bonnie Sue Morris. She was self-employed as a cleaner. She loved photography, arts & crafts, and painting. She loved being outdoors and found great joy in spending time with her family and her grandchildren.

She is survived by her mother, Bonnie Sue Morris of Whiteville, TN; her husband, James Wesley Sills of Oklahoma City, OK; two daughters, Brook Sills of Guthrie, OK and Haleigh Sills of Edmond, OK; one brother, Terry Morris (Patricia) of Whiteville, TN; her father-in-law, J. Hugh Sills of Oklahoma City, OK and three grandchildren, Ryen Duncan, Mason Duncan and Rylin Caldwell; many nieces, nephews, and other family that she loved dearly.

She was preceded in death by her father, Charles Coffman Morris; her mother-in-law, Rosie Kirby Pentz and her sister-in-law, Becky Norris.

Pallbearers for the service are Danny Austin, David Black, Kolby Caldwell, Tony Edmonds, Terry Morris, and Ronald Bruce. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to Lea & Simmons Funeral Home towards funeral expenses. All arrangements and services are under the direction of the Lea & Simmons Funeral Home in Brownsville, TN.