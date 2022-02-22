Library to offer free screening of Black Panther on Feb. 25

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Library is taking the community into the Marvel Cinematic Universe for Black History Month.

The library will be hosting a free screening of Black Panther on Friday, Feb. 25 at 5:30 p.m.

The library says all ages can come by to watch the movie, enjoy refreshments, and even play bingo!

The movie will be played in the Program Center in the main library on 433 East Lafayette Street in downtown Jackson.

