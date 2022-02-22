Madison County Fire conducts water rescue in Medon
MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Madison County Fire Rescue Squad was dispatched on Tuesday.
The squad was sent to Bowman Collins Road in Medon on Tuesday where a car was washed off the road.
Madison County Fire says one person was rescued without injury.
Madison County Fire is wanting to remind drivers that if they encounter a flooded road, turn around, don’t drown.
You can follow the squad on Facebook.
