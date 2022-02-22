March 1 FAFSA deadline approaching

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The deadline to submit the FAFSA is closing in.

The news release says the FAFSA is the first step in getting aid for college, and adds that those who finish it are more likely to complete their higher education.

“Completing a FAFSA opens the door for thousands of dollars in state and federal financial aid for Tennessee’s students,” said Dr. Emily House, executive director of THEC and TSAC. “Our goal is that every eligible Tennessee high school senior has the opportunity to make plans for college and succeed, and completing a FAFSA is a critical first step, especially before the Tennessee Promise deadline.”

The deadline to apply is March 1.

You can get step-by-step help on applying for the FAFSA here.