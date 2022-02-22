Margaret Irene Duncan Martin, age 93, a resident of Stanton, passed away on Wednesday, February 16, 2022, at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital in Jackson, TN. Funeral Services will be conducted on Friday, February 18, 2022, at 11:00 AM at the Dancyville Assembly of God Church, with Bro. Eddie Martin and Bro. Bob Brooks officiating. Burial will follow in the Dancyville Assembly of God Cemetery. Visitation will be on Friday, February 18, 2022, from 9:00 AM – 11:00 AM at the church.

Mrs. Martin was born February 26, 1928, in Lauderdale County, to James and Rosa Freels Duncan. She was a homemaker and loved taking care of her family through the years. She was a long-time member of the Dancyville Assembly of God Church.

She is survived by four sons, William Henry Martin (Sandra) of Whiteville, TN, David Ray Martin (Jennifer) of Whiteville, TN, John Daniel Martin of Somerville, TN and Gary Lynn Martin (Lou) of Somerville, TN; two daughters, Mildred Joyce Sharp (Roger) of Stanton, TN and Betty Jean Smith of Camden, TN. She leaves a legacy of love for 23 grandchildren, 38 great-grandchildren and 10 great-great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Percy Martin, Sr.; her parents, James Henry Duncan and Rose Lee Freels Duncan; two sons, Percy Martin, Jr. and Richard Thomas Martin; one daughter, Wilma Fay Kee; two brothers, T. J. Duncan and Walter Franklin Duncan.

Pallbearers for the service are Mitchell Martin, Patrick Martin, William Martin, Wesley Sharp, Travis Martin and Trevor Martin. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Dancyville Assembly of God Church, 13925 Hwy 76 S, Somerville, TN 38068. All services and arrangements are under the direction of the Lea & Simmons Funeral Home in Brownsville, TN.