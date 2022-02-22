Mr. Rellna Love, Jr was born on January 8, 1953, in Jackson, Tennessee. He departed this life on February 19, 2022, on Jackson, Tennessee.

Funeral service will be at 1:00 pm on Saturday, February 26, 2022, at Blairs Chapel C.M.E Interment will follow in Parkway Memorial Gardens.

Open Visitation will be from 12:00 Noon-7:00pm on Friday, February 25, 2022, at Bledsoe Funeral Home Chapel. Family will receive friends from 6:00 pm-7:00pm.

Please keep this family in prayer.

