Mr. Rellna Love, Jr.
Mr. Rellna Love, Jr was born on January 8, 1953, in Jackson, Tennessee. He departed this life on February 19, 2022, on Jackson, Tennessee.
Funeral service will be at 1:00 pm on Saturday, February 26, 2022, at Blairs Chapel C.M.E Interment will follow in Parkway Memorial Gardens.
Open Visitation will be from 12:00 Noon-7:00pm on Friday, February 25, 2022, at Bledsoe Funeral Home Chapel. Family will receive friends from 6:00 pm-7:00pm.
Please keep this family in prayer.
