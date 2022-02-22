Mr. W.C Person

WBBJ Staff,

Wc Person Main 3Mr. W.C Person was born on June 12, 1940, in Jackson, Tennessee. He departed this life on February 18, 2022, on Jackson, Tennessee.

Funeral service will be at 12:00 Noon on Saturday, February 26, 2022, at St. Paul C.M.E. Interment will follow in Center Point Church Cemetery.

Open Visitation will be from 12:00 Noon-7:00pm on Friday, February 25, 2022, at Bledsoe Funeral Home Chapel.

Please keep this family in prayer.

For more information, please call 731-427-1521 or log onto bledsoefuneralhome.com

Share this...
Share on Facebook
Facebook
Tweet about this on Twitter
Twitter

Related Posts