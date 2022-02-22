Mr. W.C Person was born on June 12, 1940, in Jackson, Tennessee. He departed this life on February 18, 2022, on Jackson, Tennessee.

Funeral service will be at 12:00 Noon on Saturday, February 26, 2022, at St. Paul C.M.E. Interment will follow in Center Point Church Cemetery.

Open Visitation will be from 12:00 Noon-7:00pm on Friday, February 25, 2022, at Bledsoe Funeral Home Chapel.

Please keep this family in prayer.

For more information, please call 731-427-1521 or log onto bledsoefuneralhome.com