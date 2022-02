National Tortilla Chip Day in West Tennessee

February 24 is National Tortilla Chip Day!

The day highlights the salty and crunchy chip that we dip in cheese dip and salsa, bake in nachos, and more!

The chips can be fried or baked, and are typically made of corn, but sometimes flour.

What do you prefer as your dip for tortilla chips? Cheese Salsa Guac Hummus Bean Dip Other

Check back on Thursday to see comments from those across West Tennessee!

