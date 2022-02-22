Severe Weather Continues for the Second Day this Week

Weather Update – Tuesday, February 22 – 8:45 AM

TODAY:

Storms continued early this morning with a slight threat of severe weather across West Tennessee. Heavy rainfall remains the largest threat with gusty winds remaining. Highs should pick back up into the mid 60’s early in the morning but the cold front should begin passing in the afternoon. A tornado watch is in effect until 11AM for parts of West Tennessee. After the first line passes, the severe threat diminishes. Heavy rainfall and gusty conditions will still remain afterwards. Heavy rainfall will lead to flooding concerns, which is why a flood watch has been issued until early Wednesday morning. Lows overnight will drop to the 30’s with rain tapering off early Wednesday morning.

TOMORROW:

Wednesday afternoon, rain chances return to west Tennessee. Most showers should hold off until 5 PM -6 PM but still leaves for a cloudy and windy day beforehand. Highs remain in the mid 40’s with showers continuing overnight. Lows should drop back into the 30’s along with showers.

THIS WEEK:

Similar conditions remain Thursday with heavy rainfall continuing. Wind gusts still remain in the 30’s over the afternoon with highs in the upper 40’s. Lows should reach into the freezing temperatures. This could lead to a few flurries and some freezing rain on the back end of the system.

THIS WEEKEND:

By Friday, mostly dry conditions remain as storms taper off. Highs remain in the lower 40’s with lows dropping into the mid 20’s. A high pressure moves in Saturday with some sunshine and warmer weather but highs only reach into the mid 40’s. A system to our south could lead a few showers moving into the region which could result in freezing rain or flurries by Sunday morning.

