Shirley Crenelia Alexander Marbury, age 85, passed away on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at her home in Brownsville, TN. Graveside Funeral Services will be conducted at 12:00 P.M., Saturday, February 19, 2022 in the Brownsville Memorial Gardens with Bro. Matt Cousson officiating. Visitation will be Saturday, February 19, 2022 from 11:00 – 11:45 A.M. in the Lea & Simmons Funeral Home.

Shirley worked in retail sales. She was a member of the Lions Club. She enjoyed singing, working in her yard and being outdoors. She always enjoyed her Tibbs Family.

Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Earl Marbury, her parents, Walter Lee and Estie Page Alexander, four brothers, Gene Alexander, Bruce Alexander, Hobert Alexander and Odell Alexander and one sister, Nellie Johnson.

She is survived by her daughter, Lisa Reasons (Doug) of Humboldt, TN; one brother, Jerry Alexander of Brownsville, TN; one sister, Doris Smith of Ripley, TN; four grandchildren, Audrey, Ayden, Anne-Marie and Clay Reasons and two special friends, Lalia Spencer and Doug Faulkner.

Pallbearers for the service will be Tommy Baxter, Doug Faulkner, Jamie Baynes, Lee Baynes, Pete Kiproff and Todd Smith.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Brownsville Carl Perkins Center, 130 Boyd Ave., Brownsville, TN 38012 or the American Heart Association, P.O. Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284. All services and arrangements under the direction of Lea & Simmons Funeral Home in Brownsville, TN.