25 Tennessee schools to get updated water fountains

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Delta Dental is helping 25 Tennessee schools get a new water fountain.

Delta says the schools will receive the Water’s Cool @ School grant to get an Elkay bottle filling station.

The schools include:

West Bemis Middle School

Northeast Middle School

North Parkway Middle School

Munford Middle School

Inman Middle School

Henry Elementary School

Crockett County Middle School

Chester County Junior High

“From musical numbers to detailed science fair-style posters and mystery-themed videos, students from across Tennessee found creative ways to make drinking water – which is often dismissed as boring and plain – exciting and fun,” said Dr. Phil Wenk, CEO and president of Delta Dental. “We were so impressed by the grant applications and projects we received and appreciate the time and interest of every school that applied.”

You can find the full list of grant recipients here.

You can get more info about the grant, which started in 2020, here.

