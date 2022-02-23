Freezing Rain, Sleet, Ice, Flooding & Cold to Impact West Tennessee through Thursday

Wednesday Evening Forecast Update

Wednesday Evening Forecast Update for February 23rd:

Freezing rain, sleet and ice are beginning to move across the Mississippi River and will hang around tonight. Cold rain is likely in Jackson, but we should be just warm enough to avoid the freezing rain. That will not be the case northwest of Madison county though. Winter & flood alerts have been issued. The showers should clear out late Thursday. Catch the latest details on the winter storm, flooding concern and on river levels coming up right here.

LATEST ON WEST TENNESSEE RIVER LEVELS:

River levels are going to continue to rise this week across West Tennessee and flooding is likely to become a major issue as the week goes on for some of our communities. The Obion River is forecast to reach the moderate flood stage near Martin this week and the Forked Deer River near Jackson is forecast to reach the minor flooding stage this week as well. The Tennessee River near Savannah is also expected to reach minor to moderate flood stage by Thursday.

TONIGHT:

Cloudy skies are expected to continue throughout the night and a few weak storms and heavy rain showers will continue tonight. A flood watch remains in effect until Thursday evening. Overnight lows are forecast to fall down to around 33-34°. If the temperatures drops to 31-32°, some of the cold rain could turn over to a wintry mix here in Jackson as well. The winds will be light tonight and come out of northeast.

The forecast begins to get a bit more tricky in Thursday morning. We are looking at a 1-2° temperature difference between getting only a cold rain or a wintry mix for many areas across West Tennessee. The greatest chance for a wintry mix, ice or a few snow flakes will be areas north of I-40 and chances increase the further northwest of Madison county we get. A winter storm warning and a winter weather advisory has been issued for some of the counties in the northwest sections of our viewing area. Up to 0.50″ of ice could end of falling in some areas leading to some widespread power outages and very difficult travel conditions. We could see some small amounts of freezing rain and ice in Jackson, but any significant impacts from the winter storm is not expected.

THURSDAY:

Thursday will be another day full of cold rain showers and chances for a wintry mix. Just like Wednesday, the greatest chance for the wintry mix will be north of Jackson. Highs on Thursday should reach the mid 40s in the afternoon. But as the evening goes on and temperatures drop down near or below freezing, we will pick up a chance Thursday night for some winter type precipitation moving into Madison County as well. Thursday night lows will fall down below freezing and some 20s are even possible on Friday morning. The winds will come out of the northeast during the day. Flooding could also be a concern before the heavy rain moves out, an additional 1-2″ of rain is expected on top of everything we saw earlier in the week.

FRIDAY:

Friday will start out below freezing and the showers will move out by the time the sun comes up on Friday. Highs will reach the low to mid 40s on in the afternoon, but we should see plenty of sunshine in the afternoon. Friday night lows will again fall down into the upper 20s or low 30s. The winds on Friday will be a tad breezy and remaining out of the northeast.

THE WEEKEND:

Long range forecast models are depicting another low pressure system drifting through this weekend. The system could bring another round of cold rain showers or a brief wintry mix or light snow Saturday evening and sticking around for Sunday morning. Highs this weekend will stay in the mid 40s on Saturday and near 50° on Sunday. Sunday night lows will drop down around 30°. The winds will change from the northeast to the west as the weekend progresses.

FINAL THOUGHT:

We are still in the middle of winter here in West Tennessee and we currently could see more rounds of winter precipitation in the coming weeks. There could be more chances for severe weather though too as we get going into 2022. So you need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

