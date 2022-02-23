George Clinton Hill, Jr.

George Clinton Hill, Jr., age 65, resident of Oakland, Tennessee and husband of Ellen Berryman Hill, departed this life Monday evening, February 15, 2022 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee.

George was born August 22, 1956 in Vero Beach, Florida, the son of the late George Clinton Hill, Sr. and Beatrice Richardson Hill. He served his country in the United States Army Corps of Engineers and was employed at Constar Plastics for over 20 years before his retirement. He spent his time making his home into his dream and supporting his wife, family and church with all of Christ’s love in his heart. He was a member of Oakland First Baptist Church and was an avid chess player who collected coins. He enjoyed cooking and building many things. George loved his family, especially his children, unconditionally.

Mr. Hill is survived by his wife who he married April 14, 1979, Ellen Berryman Hill of Oakland, TN; his daughter, Jennifer Dawn Novaresse (John) of McRae, AR; his son, George Clinton Hill III (Elizsabeth Randow) of Memphis, TN; five sisters, Kathy, Gail, Becky, Karen and Sharon; three brothers, Charles, Keith and Donald; seven grandchildren, Rebecca Novaresse (Logan), Brittany Novaresse, Victoria Hill, Gabriella Hill, Rosannah Hill, Georgia Hill and Luke Hill; one great-granddaughter on the way, Heather; and special nieces and nephews he considered as his own children, Joe, Susan, Mark, Robert, Teri, JR and Steven.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Kevin and his mother-in-law who he had a special relationship with, Ilene Adams.

Memorial Services for Mr. Hill will be held at 11 A.M. Friday, March 4, 2022 at the West Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery with Pastor Josh Evans officiating.

The family requests that no flowers be sent. Please send any memorials to Oakland First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 268, Oakland, TN 38060.

Arrangements will be provided by Peebles Fayette County Funeral Homes & Cremation Center and condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.