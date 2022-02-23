Mia Lorrin Bischke-Smith

, age 11, resident of Bartlett, Tennessee and daughter of Brian and Rachel Smith, departed this life Thursday, February 17, 2022 at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in Memphis.

Mia was born on February 25, 2010 and has filled her family’s home with joy since the day she arrived. She was known to almost everyone as “Princess Mia”. Her long braided hair with her princess crown or big hair bow is what most people will remember most about her. She had a love for music but “Let It Go” was her most favorite song. She enjoyed her tablet and listening to her music and stories. This sweet princess kept a smile on her face at all times and her laugh was contagious. Although she never talked and never walked, she has touched many more lives than most people could ever imagine. She loved being on the boat and swimming in the water. The water freed her spirit. Her favorite vacation was the beach, where she always had a wonderful time with her family playing in the water and the sand.

Princess Mia is survived by her parents, Brian and Rachel Smith; 2 sisters, Kelci and Kassidi; 2 brothers, Shae and Kai; and her grandparents, Judi Geller, Rich Ballard, Donna & Harvie Sweeney and Charles & Deborah Smith. She was preceded in death by her grandmother, Sharolyn Ballard

Funeral Services for Mia will be held at 2 P.M. Monday, February 28, 2022 at Faith Baptist Church in Bartlett, Tennessee with Bro. Elliott Linhoss, pastor of Bartlett Hills Baptist Church, officiating. Interment will follow in Memphis Memorial Gardens in Bartlett.

Arrangements will be provided by Peebles Fayette County Funeral Homes & Cremation Center and condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.