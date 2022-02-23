Services for Mr. David Adams, age 94 of Jackson, Tennessee will be held on Saturday, February 26, 2022, 11:00 A.M., at God’s Family Deliverance Ministries; 229 D Street in Bemis, Tennessee. The interment will be in the Harris Grove Cemetery in Alamo, Tennessee.

The family will receive friends on Friday, from 4:00-5:00 P.M., at the Stephenson-Shaw Chapel. He will lie in state at the Church on Saturday, from 10:00 A.M., until time of service.

For more information contact Stephenson-Shaw Funeral Home at (731) 427-7411 or log on to our website at www.stephenson-shaw.com