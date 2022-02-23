Mugshots : Madison County : 02/22/22 – 02/23/22

Chasity Schultz Chasity Schultz: Criminal simulation, possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia

Christian Scott Christian Scott: Evading arrest, failure to appear

Denaric Bates Denaric Bates: Violation of community corrections

Dustin Mays Dustin Mays: Violation of community corrections

Ebony Fisher Ebony Fisher: Driving on revoked/suspended license



Evette Washington Evette Washington: Violation of probation

Jadarius Reid Jadarius Reid: Simple domestic assault, aggravated domestic assault, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, child abuse or neglect (non-violent), interfere with emergency call

Jeffrey Collins Jeffrey Collins: Driving on revoked/suspended license

Justin Thompson Justin Thompson: Criminal simulation, possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia

Lionel Champion Lionel Champion: Schedule II drug violations, simple possession/casual exchange, contraband in penal institution, unlawful drug paraphernalia, firearm used in dangerous felony, driving on revoked/suspended license, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon



Ndira Spearman Ndira Spearman: Public intoxication

Robert Price Robert Price: Violation of probation

Robert Turner Robert Turner: Driving on revoked/suspended license

Shankinia Beard Shankinia Beard: Vandalism

Tracy Rosenberry Tracy Rosenberry: Failure to appear



Willie Fulton Willie Fulton: Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, firearm used in dangerous felony, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, evading arrest

Zachary Dodson Zachary Dodson: Driving on revoked/suspended license

The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 02/22/22 and 7 a.m. on 02/23/22.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.