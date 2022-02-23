Phyllis Ann Simpson

Services for Phyllis Ann Simpson, 69, will be held Saturday, February 26, 2022 at 1:00 pm at Brummitt-McKenzie Funeral Home with Brother Bobby Rushing officiating. Interment will follow at Republican Grove Cemetery near Trezevant. The family will receive friends on Saturday, February 26, 2022 from 11:00 am until Service time. Mrs. Simpson, a retired seamstress for Gaines Manufacturing Company in McKenzie, died Monday, February 21, 2022 at St. Thomas Hospital Midtown in Nashville. She was born on August 7, 1952 in Michigan, her mother was Gertrude Elizabeth Scott and was raised by Ruby Stone who have all died..

Survivors include John W. Simpson, Jr. of McKenzie, two daughters Jennifer (Tommy) McAlister and Julie Simpson of McKenzie, her son John W. Simpson, III of McKenzie, a sister Dove Standage, two brothers Steve Scott and George Scott, six grandchildren, and four great grandchildren. Pallbearers for Mrs. Simpson are Dylan Chesser, Sean Fallon, Darren Davis, Bobby Joe Hardy, Ricky Beadles, and Tommy McAlister.

Brummitt-McKenzie Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. For more information please call (731) 352-4848 or visit www.brummittmckenziefuneralhom e.com.