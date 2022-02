JACKSON, Tenn. — A pop up is coming to the Hub City in March.

The UNC Pop Up Shop will be on March 12 in Jackson. A percentage of booth rentals will go to a local non-profit.

As a bonus, pop and country singer Eli Parker will be at the pop-up to perform.

If you are interested in getting your booth added, or are looking for more info, email floralcakes74@gmail.com.

