Rain Returns By Mid Afternoon, Winter Storm Warning

Wednesday Morning Forecast Update for February 23nd:

Rain chances will climb again into the afternoon Today as a cold rain will fall from I-40 northward. Rain chances will increase to around 60% by late afternoon and to around 90% by late evening. Rain will be with us on and off through the night and into Thursday. We are also watching our northern counties for a wintry mix to freezing rain overnight into Thursday. Stay weather aware the next couple of days for flooding potential as well as freezing to the north.

LATEST ON WEST TENNESSEE RIVER LEVELS:

River levels are going to continue to rise this week across West Tennessee and flooding is likely to become a major issue as the week goes on for some of our communities. The Obion River is forecast to reach the moderate flood stage near Martin later tonight and the Forked Deer River near Jackson is forecast to reach the minor flooding stage overnight as well. Here is a look at the forecast for both rivers. If you live next to any bodies of water that have flooded in the past, be sure to keep a close eye on them as the night goes on and into the rest of the week as more heavy rain is in the forecast.

Obion River Forecast Near Martin!

Forked Deer River Forecast Near Jackson!

TONIGHT:

Cloudy skies are expected to continue throughout the night and a few weak storms or rain showers will linger this evening before moving out tonight. A flood watch remains in effect until Wednesday morning. It will be much cooler as the night goes on and the cold front passes by. Lows will dip back down into the mid 30s and blustery winds will make it feel into the 20s by Wednesday morning.

WEDNESDAY:

The forecast begins to get a bit more tricky during the mid week. We are looking at a 2-3° temperature difference between getting only a cold rain or a wintry mix. The greatest chance for a wintry mix, ice or a few snow flakes will be areas north of I-40 and chances increase the further north of Madison county we get. Highs on Wednesday will reach the mid 40s with temperatures dropping down into the mid 30s Wednesday night. Winds will stay out of the north during the day.

A winter storm warning and a winter weather advisory has been issued for some of the counties in the northwest sections of our viewing area. Up to 0.40″ of ice could end of falling in some areas leading to some widespread power outages and very difficult travel conditions. We could see some small amounts of freezing rain and ice in Jackson, but any significant impacts from the winter storm is not expected.

THURSDAY:

Thursday will be another day full of cold rain showers and chances for a wintry mix. Just like Wednesday, the greatest chance for the wintry mix will be north of Jackson. But as the evening goes on and temperatures drop down near or below freezing, we will pick up a chance Thursday night for some winter type precipitation moving into Madison County as well. Thursday night lows will fall down below freezing and some 20s are even possible on Friday morning. The winds will come out of the northeast during the day.

FRIDAY:

Friday will start out below freezing and the showers will move out by the time the sun comes up on Friday. Highs will reach the mid 40s on in the afternoon, but we should see plenty of sunshine in the afternoon. Friday night lows will again fall down into the upper 20s or low 30s. The winds on Friday will be a tad breezy and remaining out of the northeast.

THE WEEKEND:

Long range forecast models are depicting another low pressure system drifting through this weekend. The system could bring another round of cold rain showers or a brief wintry mix Saturday evening and sticking around for the first half of the day on Sunday. Highs this weekend will stay in the mid to upper 40s and Sunday night lows might even fall back down into the teens again. The winds will change from the northeast to the west as the weekend progresses.

FINAL THOUGHT:

We are still in the middle of winter here in West Tennessee and we currently could see more rounds of winter precipitation in the coming weeks. There could be more chances for severe weather though too as we get going into 2022. So you need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

